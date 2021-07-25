Tennessee man killed while changing a tire in Decatur

A Tennessee man is dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Decatur early Sunday morning.

Decatur Police said 49-year-old Carlson Ballentine from Pulaski, TN was killed while he was changing a tire in the southbound lane on US-31 near Hunter Ln.

Ballentine and another were in the process of changing the tire on a sedan when a pickup truck collided with the car, striking Ballentine.

The two people inside the pickup truck were taken the Huntsville Hospital and are expected to be OK. The other occupant of the sedan had minor injures.

The investigation is ongoing.