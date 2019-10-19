Tennessee man dies in canoeing incident

A Tennessee man was confirmed dead after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Marine Patrol said he was in a canoeing accident.
Officials said Gregory Lawson , 51, from Hixon, Tennessee, was canoeing with a woman in the Scottsboro area when the canoe capsized around 7:00 p.m. Friday evening.
The woman was able to swim to shore for help, but Lawson died as a result of the capsizing.
Marine Patrol said on Saturday morning that the incident is still under investigation.
