Tennessee man dies in canoeing incident

ALEA Marine Patrol said Gregory Lawson, 51, was pronounced dead as a result of the incident.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 2:58 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A Tennessee man was confirmed dead after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Marine Patrol said he was in a canoeing accident.

Officials said Gregory Lawson , 51, from Hixon, Tennessee, was canoeing with a woman in the Scottsboro area when the canoe capsized around 7:00 p.m. Friday evening.

The woman was able to swim to shore for help, but Lawson died as a result of the capsizing.

Marine Patrol said on Saturday morning that the incident is still under investigation.

