Tennessee man accused of sexual assault at tornado shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women in a temporary tornado shelter.

According to an affidavit filed in a Nashville court, Cory Sullivan was on a cot near the two women Sunday when he allegedly drugged them and began kissing and groping them. The women sought help from sheriff's deputies at the shelter, and Sullivan was detained. Court records do not list an attorney for Sullivan.

The National Weather Services said a storm system spawned at least six tornadoes last Tuesday, killing 24 people across Middle Tennessee.