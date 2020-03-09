NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women in a temporary tornado shelter.
According to an affidavit filed in a Nashville court, Cory Sullivan was on a cot near the two women Sunday when he allegedly drugged them and began kissing and groping them. The women sought help from sheriff's deputies at the shelter, and Sullivan was detained. Court records do not list an attorney for Sullivan.
The National Weather Services said a storm system spawned at least six tornadoes last Tuesday, killing 24 people across Middle Tennessee.
Related Content
- Tennessee man accused of sexual assault at tornado shelter
- Marshall County tornado shelters
- Tennessee pastor indicted, accused of sexual abuse of minors
- Storm shelters in the Tennessee Valley
- Tornado Warning continued for Lincoln County, Tennessee
- Man accused of sexual torture and sexual abuse
- Tennessee man accused of child rape, other sex offenses
- Sexual assaults reported at Fort Rucker
- Sexual assault reported at Huntsville nature trail
- Shelter: Over 100 dogs rescued from Tennessee 'puppy mill'