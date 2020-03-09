Clear

Tennessee man accused of sexual assault at tornado shelter

According to an affidavit filed in a Nashville court, Cory Sullivan was on a cot near the two women Sunday when he allegedly drugged them and began kissing and groping them.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 1:31 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 1:32 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women in a temporary tornado shelter.

According to an affidavit filed in a Nashville court, Cory Sullivan was on a cot near the two women Sunday when he allegedly drugged them and began kissing and groping them. The women sought help from sheriff's deputies at the shelter, and Sullivan was detained. Court records do not list an attorney for Sullivan.

The National Weather Services said a storm system spawned at least six tornadoes last Tuesday, killing 24 people across Middle Tennessee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events