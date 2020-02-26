Tennessee lawmakers advance bill to prevent 'lunch shaming' students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Schools would be banned from “lunch shaming” students unable to afford school meals, under a bill that has been narrowly advanced by a Tennessee House panel.
The proposal would ban schools from requiring students with lunch debt to do chores, miss school activities, graduations or other activities that would publicly identify them as being unable to pay for a meal.
Schools would also have to help parents and guardians obtain free or reduced-price meals for their students and offer to find any other available assistance.
The measure passed the House Education Committee on a 13-10 vote Wednesday. It must still pass the full House and Senate.
