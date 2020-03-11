Tennessee lawmakers advance abortion 'reversal' bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Doctors who fail to inform women that drug-induced abortions may be halted halfway could face felony charges under a bill advancing in Tennessee.
Medical groups say the claim isn’t backed up by science and there is little information about the reversal procedure's safety.
The measure advanced out of the House Health Committee on Tuesday. It now moves to the full House chamber and must also clear the Senate. However, in the GOP-dominant Statehouse, the bill is likely to be approved by Republicans supportive of abortion restrictions.
