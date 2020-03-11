Clear

Tennessee lawmakers advance abortion 'reversal' bill

Doctors who fail to inform women that drug-induced abortions may be halted halfway could face felony charges under a bill advancing in Tennessee.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 7:34 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Doctors who fail to inform women that drug-induced abortions may be halted halfway could face felony charges under a bill advancing in Tennessee.

Medical groups say the claim isn’t backed up by science and there is little information about the reversal procedure's safety.

The measure advanced out of the House Health Committee on Tuesday. It now moves to the full House chamber and must also clear the Senate. However, in the GOP-dominant Statehouse, the bill is likely to be approved by Republicans supportive of abortion restrictions.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events