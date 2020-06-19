Tennessee lawmakers advance 6-week abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Amid nationwide unrest and a global pandemic that wrecked the state budget, Tennessee lawmakers wrapped up a legislative session by advancing an anti-abortion proposal that includes some of the strictest restrictions in the country.

The Friday passage of the bill shocked Democratic lawmakers and reproductive rights activists who had been assured for weeks that the GOP-dominated Senate would not take up the measure.

Senate leaders had promised only to take up coronavirus- or budget-related proposals. However, just after midnight, the chamber advanced the abortion bill backed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee as budget negotiations stalled.