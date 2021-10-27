Tennessee launches new state sex offender registry

After years of planning and programming, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has launched a rebuilt, modernized state Sex Offender Registry that officials expect to be better and easier for the public to use.

The updated website “features clearer navigation, more robust email notifications, a heightened focus on fugitive offenders and gives the public valuable resources related to personal and digital safety,” according to TBI.

Local law enforcement agencies are still responsible for updating offender profiles, and this overhaul of the registry website is the latest step in a series of updates started several years ago to the software systems those agencies use.

TBI said the project was funded through more than $180,000 in grants obtained from the Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering and Tracking; Office of Justice Programs; and the U.S. Department of Justice. The bureau also used a private vendor, Steeple Technologies, to program a majority of the new registry and worked with Tennessee’s Strategic Technology Solutions to refresh the site’s mapping.

“In thinking about updates to the registry, we’ve worked to listen to feedback from the public and our law enforcement partners,” said Shelly Smitherman, TBI assistant special agent in charge. “We’ve also looked at surrounding states for ideas we think will make ours easier-to-use and more helpful to the public.”

Visit the new registry by clicking here.