Tennessee issuing February food stamps early due to shutdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee is the latest state to issue February's food stamp benefits early due to the partial government shutdown.

The state's Department of Human Services says those eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, will receive February benefits on or before Jan. 20. The benefits are usually distributed at the first of each month.

The agency also said recipients won't receive another benefit payment until further notice.

Last week, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told states to issue the February benefits early.

Nearly 40 million Americans are enrolled in the program, including more than 900,000 individuals in Tennessee. According to DHS, more than $100 million in SNAP assistance is distributed to eligible participants in Tennessee each month.