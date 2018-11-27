Clear

Tennessee health departments to offer free flu shots

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 11:10 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - County health departments across the state of Tennessee are giving out free flu shots on Dec. 5.

The state health department says the annual flu epidemic is expected to last many more weeks. Flu can be deadly, and the annual vaccination is still the best protection against it.

Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner (DRYZ'-nur) says in a news release that the vaccine can keep you from becoming ill. He says it can also protect those around you who could catch the disease from you.

No appointments are needed during the free flu shot event. Shots are available at all county health departments, but locations and plans vary by county.

More information is available online at the state health department's website.

