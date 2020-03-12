Clear

Tennessee governor declares emergency over coronavirus

Nine coronavirus cases have been reported in Tennessee.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 10:46 AM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 11:25 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has declared a state of emergency to help the state address the spread of the new coronavirus.

The emergency declaration frees up additional funds and relaxes rules surrounding assistance for state agencies to affected communities.

Lee made the announcement Thursday after saying earlier this week that he didn't believe an emergency declaration was necessary. Lee said the situation has changed and the amount of case clusters had increased.

Nine coronavirus cases have been reported in Tennessee. In Shelby County, classes have been canceled after spring break as a response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events