Tennessee driver charged with drug trafficking in Scottsboro

On Tuesday May 12, 2020, a vehicle was stopped on Highway 35 in Scottsboro, Alabama for a tag violation. The deputy who pulled the vehicle over, suspectd there were drugs inside. After a search, approximately 5.1 pounds of Synthetic Cannabinoids (Spice) were located in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

The driver was later identified as 25-year-old William Travis Payne of Whiteside, Tennessee who also had a warrant for failure to pay on a traffic violation from 2018. Payne was charged with trafficking in a Synthetic Controlled Substance. Bond has not been set yet.