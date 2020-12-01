Tennessee dismisses LB Kivon Bennett hours after arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has dismissed outside linebacker Kivon Bennett from the football team, hours after he was arrested during a traffic stop.

Coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a statement that athletes are expected to uphold a standard and this incident fell well short.

Bennett was stopped Tuesday morning by campus police for speeding. Police reported finding more than 44 grams of marijuana, a scale, 58 plastic baggies and a loaded handgun.

The son of former NFL player Cornelius Bennett had started four of seven games this season and was tied for the team lead with 4 1/2 sacks.