Tennessee coronavirus cases double to 18

The amount of coronavirus cases in Tennessee has doubled to 18.
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed the nine additional cases on Thursday.
There are currently six cases in Davidson County, one in Knox County, two in Shelby County, one in Sullivan County and eight in Williamson County.
Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency on Thursday to help address the spread of the virus.
You can find more information from Tennessee health officials here.
The Tennessee Department of Correction announced on Thursday it’s suspended visitation at state prisons until further notice. Read more about this here.
