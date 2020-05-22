Tennessee continues to reopen under new guidelines

Starting Friday, businesses in Tennessee will be able to operate under new guidelines that includes reopening entertainment venues.

Right now major movie companies are not releasing new movies which impacts movie theaters across the country. Just across state line in Lincoln County, a movie theater owner told us they're not sure when they'll be able to reopen.

Since Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gave theaters, performance venues, and museums the green light to reopen today Lincoln Theater in Downtown Fayetteville could let guests in again as long as they follow social distancing measures. But the owner says while they want to open they have no new movies to show. So now they're coming up with other ways to stay afloat.

"We have been utilizing our marquee and putting messages up. A lot of inspirational messages. The congratulatory messages," said Lincoln Theater owner Christy Freehauf.

The business is selling spots on their marquee and selling popcorn to help cover costs. Right now they're waiting to hear from the movie companies before determining what their next steps will be.