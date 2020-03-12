Clear

Tennessee bill would ban executing people with severe mental illness

The proposal still has an uphill battle in Tennessee's GOP-dominated Statehouse.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 7:34 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - As Tennessee continues to see an increase in executions, state lawmakers have advanced legislation that would exempt people with severe mental illness from receiving the death penalty.

The proposal still has an uphill battle in Tennessee's GOP-dominated Statehouse. Some Republican lawmakers are resistant to being perceived as softening the state's death penalty laws.

However, the decision by the House Judiciary Committee to send the bill to the full floor on Wednesday marks the furthest the bill has survived over the past four years it's been introduced in Tennessee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events