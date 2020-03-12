Tennessee bill would ban executing people with severe mental illness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - As Tennessee continues to see an increase in executions, state lawmakers have advanced legislation that would exempt people with severe mental illness from receiving the death penalty.
The proposal still has an uphill battle in Tennessee's GOP-dominated Statehouse. Some Republican lawmakers are resistant to being perceived as softening the state's death penalty laws.
However, the decision by the House Judiciary Committee to send the bill to the full floor on Wednesday marks the furthest the bill has survived over the past four years it's been introduced in Tennessee.
