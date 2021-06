The Tennesse Volunteers are heading to Omaha for the first time since 2005.

The Vols dominated LSU 15-6 in the Knoxville Super Regional on Sunday, punching their ticket to the College World Series for the fifth time in program history.

Hazel Green alum Jordan Beck went 3-5, crushing a three-run blast in the fifth inning.

The College World Series is set to begin on June 19.