Tennessee Valley players honored at Alabama Senior Day

Ryan Parris, Keaton Anderson, and Mike Bernier were all recognized before the Iron Bowl during the Senior Day celebration.

Parris is a long snapper for the Tide, he played high school ball at James Clemens. Bernier serves as Alabama's punter on special teams. Anderson is on defense. He's a senior safety for the Tide.

Congrats to these players on all they've accomplished. Alabama plays in the SEC Championship game this Saturday in Atlanta agaisnt UGA.