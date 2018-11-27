Clear

Tennessee Valley players honored at Alabama Senior Day

Three North Alabama players honored on Senior Day.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 6:03 PM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 6:07 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Ryan Parris, Keaton Anderson, and Mike Bernier were all recognized before the Iron Bowl during the Senior Day celebration. 

Parris is a long snapper for the Tide, he played high school ball at James Clemens. Bernier serves as Alabama's punter on special teams. Anderson is on defense. He's a senior safety for the Tide. 

Congrats to these players on all they've accomplished. Alabama plays in the SEC Championship game this Saturday in Atlanta agaisnt UGA. 

