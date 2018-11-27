Photo Gallery 2 Images
Ryan Parris, Keaton Anderson, and Mike Bernier were all recognized before the Iron Bowl during the Senior Day celebration.
Parris is a long snapper for the Tide, he played high school ball at James Clemens. Bernier serves as Alabama's punter on special teams. Anderson is on defense. He's a senior safety for the Tide.
Congrats to these players on all they've accomplished. Alabama plays in the SEC Championship game this Saturday in Atlanta agaisnt UGA.
Related Content
- Tennessee Valley players honored at Alabama Senior Day
- Tennessee Honoring 1998 National Champ Team, Auburn player leaves program
- Trojans Volleyball honors only senior
- Signing day for high schools across the Tennessee Valley
- 2017 Murders In The Tennessee Valley
- Drought could impact crops in Tennessee Valley
- Tennessee Valley storm pictures and video
- PHOTOS: Thunderstorms move through Tennessee Valley
- Rain rolls into the Tennessee Valley
- Gordon's rain grazes the Tennessee Valley
Scroll for more content...