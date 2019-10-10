Clear

Tennessee Valley Corridor recommends Huntsville as 'ideal location' for U.S. Space Command

The organization recommended Huntsville as the ideal location for the U.S. Space Command.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Tennessee Valley Corridor has recommended Huntsville as the ideal location for the U.S. Space Command in a letter sent to U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

The organization is a non-profit advocating science and technology centers in Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia.

Below is a copy of the letter that was provided to WAAY 31:

TVC Space Comm Ltr Sec Esper by Ashley Thusius on Scribd

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events