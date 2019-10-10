The Tennessee Valley Corridor has recommended Huntsville as the ideal location for the U.S. Space Command in a letter sent to U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.
The organization is a non-profit advocating science and technology centers in Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia.
Below is a copy of the letter that was provided to WAAY 31:
TVC Space Comm Ltr Sec Esper by Ashley Thusius on Scribd
Related Content
- Tennessee Valley Corridor recommends Huntsville as 'ideal location' for U.S. Space Command
- Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville in the running to host U.S. Space Command
- Team now in Huntsville surveying Redstone Arsenal’s ability to host U.S. Space Command
- Trump plans to create unified US Space Command
- Trump signs order to create US Space Command
- White House ceremony set to establish Space Command
- Authorities locate missing boy in Elkton, Tennessee
- UPDATE: Missing Huntsville senior located
- Huntsville likely epicenter for Army Futures Command announcement
- Huntsville won't be home of US Army's Futures Command
Scroll for more content...