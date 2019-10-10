Tennessee Valley Corridor recommends Huntsville as 'ideal location' for U.S. Space Command

The Tennessee Valley Corridor has recommended Huntsville as the ideal location for the U.S. Space Command in a letter sent to U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

The organization is a non-profit advocating science and technology centers in Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia.

Below is a copy of the letter that was provided to WAAY 31:

TVC Space Comm Ltr Sec Esper by Ashley Thusius on Scribd