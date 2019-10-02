Tennessee Valley Authority reports record high usage for September

We shattered records on Wednesday, hitting the 100 degree mark for the first time ever in October.

The Tennessee Valley Authority says it had the highest average peak load in history last month. The prolonged heat is putting a strain on our power bills and the power supply.

Several homeowners told WAAY 31 the heat has not let up on their power bills. Most have seen no change in about three months and are hoping for a break in temperature soon.

"We set our thermostat on a certain temperature and don't ever move it, and most times, it's on 78," Garlin Stephens, a homeowner in Madison County, said.

That's how Stephens tries to keep his power bill steady. He says it's unusual this late in the year, even for the Tennessee Valley Authority.

"Surprised it's this late in the season. If it was like July or August, it wouldn't, but this late in the season, being this long, it's so dry because we haven't had no rain here in this area in over a month," Stephens said.

On average, a typical home uses about 1.25 kilowatts in one day. On Tuesday, TVA reported it used nearly 29 million kilowatts in just one hour.

The authority has recorded nine days where it's reached that peak this year, the most in TVA history. Now, homeowners are just looking for the break in weather to help decrease their own power usage.

"I'm looking forward to it, but as far as everything else, like crops and everything else, it's late in the game with the rain. It wouldn't help that much," Stephens said.

Huntsville Utilities says when it's dangerously hot like it is right now, they won't disrupt your service. They'll add it to your next bill.

We wanted to know if Huntsville Utilities had set any records on usage during the prolonged heat. They didn't have those numbers available, but said they'd get them for us.