Clear

Tennessee Valley Authority pulled out of deal to sell Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Jackson Co.

TVA Substation

Earlier this year, a group called Nuclear Development LLC bid $111 million to buy the plant from TVA.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 4:39 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 4:51 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Tennessee Valley Authority pulled out of a deal to sell the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Jackson County.

The date for when the deal needed to be finalized has been pushed back several times. Earlier this year, a group called Nuclear Development LLC bid $111 million to buy the plant from TVA.

The company based in Chattanooga promised to bring thousands of new jobs to Jackson County. The facility has never been finished and in June, the owner of the project announced a plan to finally complete construction. 

State senator, Steve Livingston, said he heard licensing issues derailed the deal. The plant's remained empty since TVA pulled funding 30 years ago.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events