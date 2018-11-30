Tennessee Valley Authority pulled out of deal to sell Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Jackson Co.

The Tennessee Valley Authority pulled out of a deal to sell the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Jackson County.

The date for when the deal needed to be finalized has been pushed back several times. Earlier this year, a group called Nuclear Development LLC bid $111 million to buy the plant from TVA.

The company based in Chattanooga promised to bring thousands of new jobs to Jackson County. The facility has never been finished and in June, the owner of the project announced a plan to finally complete construction.

State senator, Steve Livingston, said he heard licensing issues derailed the deal. The plant's remained empty since TVA pulled funding 30 years ago.