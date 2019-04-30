Tennessee Titans take over U.S. Space and Rocket Center

The Tennessee Titans bus pulled into town Tuesday at the U.S. Space and Rocket center, players are driving all across the southeast speaking to children about chasing their dreams.
Rashaan Evans, Sharif Finch, Dane Cruikshank, Dennis Kelly spoke to space cam kiddos this afternoon.
It was a cool moment for Evans who grew up and Auburn, then played for the University of Alabama. He says he loves giving back to his home state, and being in Nashville makes it easy for his family to travel up I- 65 to watch him play on Sundays.
