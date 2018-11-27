Tennessee State Trooper credits timing and training for saving man from flaming wreck

Serendipity played a large role in saving a man’s life in Lincoln County, Tennessee on Monday morning.

“I'm glad I was where I was at when I seen it...cause there ain't no doubt in my mind if someone hadn't pulled him out, he would've been dead,” said Tennessee State Trooper, Jon Judge.

Fortunately, that’s not how the story ended. Judge happened to be patrolling traffic along Huntsville Highway 231 just south of Fayetteville when he spotted a Lincoln County Schools bus turned sideways and blocking the southbound lanes. An SUV was alongside it against a utility pole.

After he blocked off oncoming traffic with his car, Judge noticed the SUV was starting to smoke. He and the bus driver tried to put out the flames with their extinguishers to no avail.

“When the fire started, I was more in fear for the driver that he wasn't going to be out or I wasn't going to be able to get him out,” said Judge.

At first, Judge tried to get the driver out through the driver's side, but unfortunately, the steering wheel and the dash were pushed down and pinned his legs inside.

Judge then rushed around to the passenger's side of the car and, with the help of the driver, Judge was able to pull him out just moments before the flames really started to spread.

“When I pulled him free and looked back, the fire was coming into the passenger compartment,” said Judge.

Judge worked for the state for 25 years and spent the last 14 with the Tennessee State Troopers. He said even though he was well trained to respond to situations like this, he was still stunned at just how perfectly things timed out.

“I'm thinking he was lucky and we was lucky. All of us were lucky that we didn't have a fatal crash out of this,” said Judge.

As of Tuesday evening, the driver of the SUV was still being treated in Huntsville Hospital. Troopers told WAAY 31 that he was in stable condition.

Meanwhile the driver of the bus was going through tests following the crash and was expected to be released from Lincoln Medical Center on Tuesday.

State Troopers determined that he was at fault for the crash and issued him two citations: one for due care and the other for failing to yield the right-of-way to the SUV.

Lincoln County Schools Transportation Supervisor, Keith Gill, said the bus driver has driven for the school system since 1990 and this was his first accident where he was determined to be at fault.