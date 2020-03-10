Tennessee State Parks offering free hikes to mark spring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Spring is approaching, and that means Tennessee's state parks are scheduling another day of free hikes.

Officials said Monday that all 56 of Tennessee's state parks will offer Spring Hikes guided by a ranger on March 21. Hikes of all difficulties will be available. Hikers are urged to have sturdy footwear and bring water, snacks, and even hiking sticks.

State parks also offer free hikes on National Trails Day, National Public Lands Day, after Thanksgiving Day and to mark the new year. Participants can find a hike on the Tennessee State Parks website.