Tennessee Riverkeepers says it plans to sue city of Huntsville over sewage release

Tennessee Riverkeeper announced Monday that it has filed notice of intent to sue the city of Huntsville for violations of the Clean Water Act and the Alabama Pollution Control Act.

The Riverkeeper, in a news release about the intent to file a lawsuit that was filed Sept. 17, says the “Spring Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) has had 79 violations within the past three years and 1,250,200 gallons of untreated sewage released into the environment.”

“When raw sewage is discharged into communities it carries with it bacteria and pathogens that can be a threat to public health,” David Whiteside, Tennessee Riverkeeper founder, said in the news release.

The city of Huntsville released this statement:

“The City of Huntsville has not received any official documentation of this intent to sue or had any communication with the Tennessee Riverkeepers. The City’s Water Pollution Control Department has, since the mid-1990s, invested millions of dollars annually in sewer system rehabilitation. Since 1994, the City has also been one of the State’s top participants in the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) State Revolving Loan Fund Program under the Clean Water Act for sewer system rehabilitation and system improvements. Water Pollution Control also utilizes the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recommended (non-mandated) Capacity, Management, Operations and Maintenance (CMOM) program for the overall operations and maintenance of the collection system and wastewater treatment facilities. The EPA CMOM Guidelines are a best-management practice guide for evaluating public wastewater systems.

"The City awaits receipt of a copy of Riverkeepers filing, and, upon review, will respond appropriately.”