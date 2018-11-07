Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn voted to US Senate

Tennessee voters' selected Republican Marsha Blackburn as their next United States Senator. Blackburn beat Democrat and Former Governor Phil Bredesen.

Blackburn is the first woman to be elected as a US senator in the state. She represented middle Tennessee as a congresswoman for the past 16 years. She credited President Donald Trump and Mike Pence for helping her attain her new title as Senator. The President was in Chattanooga on Sunday and held a campaign rally. He took the stage with Blackburn and gave his support to her.

In her victory speech, Blackburn talk about the five most important things to her: faith, family, freedom, hope and opportunity. She told supporters that's why she thinks voters picked her for the job. The race was called about two hours after polls closed on Tuesday.

Topics she's focused on during her campaign were keeping existing immigration laws, stopping sanctuary cities and keeping a simple tax code that encourages job creation.

Country music artists John Rich from Big and Rich along with Gretchen Wilson attended Blackburn's victory party. Both artists sang and joined her on the stage for her speech.

Republican Bob Corker currently holds the senate seat, and he did not attend Blackburn's victory party.