Clear

Tennessee Popeyes worker accused of attacking patron who wanted refund

A Tennessee Popeyes restaurant worker recorded throwing a woman onto the pavement has been charged with felony aggravated assault.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 10:36 AM
Posted By: AP

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee Popeyes restaurant worker recorded throwing a woman onto the pavement has been charged with felony aggravated assault.

News outlets report 29-year-old Deriance Ra'Shaiel Hughes was arrested Friday. The woman's attorney, Rocky McElhaney, tells The Tennessean that his 55-year-old client remains hospitalized with a shattered elbow, six broken ribs and a broken leg. He declined to publicly identify her until authorities do so.

Video shows people wearing Popeyes uniforms racing after her as the woman leaves the restaurant in Columbia last week. One person punches her, and then Hughes is seen grabbing her from behind, raising her into the air and throwing her onto the parking lot. Another uniformed person is seen cheering.

McElhaney said his client just wanted a refund after being double-billed for her chicken tenders.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events