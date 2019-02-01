Tennessee Highway Patrol identifies driver in fatal hit and run

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the driver they say was involved in a deadly Lincoln County crash.

Tullahoma, Tenn., resident Zachary A. Collins, 25, was the driver and will be formally charged in the incident, said Christopher Dye, department spokesperson.

Early Tuesday morning, the patrol says Elbrus Bokiev, 67, of Mulberry, Tenn., was struck by a vehicle on Lynchburg Highway near Louse Creek Road in Lincoln County. His body was discovered about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Earlier, the patrol was looking for the driver, who they said fled the scene, and a damaged vehicle.