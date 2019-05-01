Tennessee Bureau of Investigation working to locate 4-month-old girl reported missing, endangered

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help in locating 4-month-old McKinlee Natress, who is reported to be missing and endangered.
Natress was last seen on April 26, 2019. If you have information about the whereabouts of Natress or her non-custodial mother, Courtney Burchell, you're asked to call the Giles County Sheriff's Office at 931-363-3505, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
