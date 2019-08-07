Tennessee prison employee killed; inmate escapes

RIPLEY, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities in Tennessee are searching for an escaped inmate who is a person of interest in the recent homicide of a Department of Correction employee.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 44-year-old Curtis Ray Watson escaped Wednesday from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) outside of Memphis.
The TBI issued a "Blue Alert," which is used to inform the public of violent suspects who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers in the line of duty.
Authorities say 64-year-old Debra Johnson, a correctional administrator, was killed on Wednesday. They didn't give further details.
Watson has been incarcerated since 2012 for an aggravated kidnapping conviction. Police said at the time that Watson knocked a woman over the head with an object and raped her multiple times.
TBI says Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.
BLUE ALERT: We need your help to find Curtis Ray Watson, an escapee of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.
Watson is also a person-of-interest in the homicide of a Tennessee Department of Correction employee today.
Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him! pic.twitter.com/22sQJ4vDO7
— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 7, 2019
