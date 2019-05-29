Tennessee Basketball to face Washington in Toronto

The Tennessee basketball program will make its Canadian debut next season as the Volunteers are set to face Washington as part of the James Naismith Classic on Saturday, Nov. 16, in Toronto.
The Volunteers and Huskies will meet at Scotiabank Arena, home of the NBA's Toronto Raptors and the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs. It will be the first-ever meeting between the programs, and the game will be administered by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The inaugural James Naismith Classic triple header event also features a game between Buffalo and Harvard and a match up of Rutgers and St. Bonaventure.
Tickets for the James Naismith Classic will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 31 via all Ticketmaster locations and the Scotiabank Arena box office. Game times and television broadcast information will be released at a later date.
