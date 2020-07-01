Tennessee athletics moving to mobile ticketing

The University of Tennessee is moving online for the 2020-2021 athletic year. The Vols will use a mobile ticketing system.

The school released this statement Wednesday:

After successfully introducing a mobile ticketing option for single-game football tickets in 2019, Tennessee Athletics is transitioning to mobile ticketing for all ticket options across all ticketed sports in 2020-21.

Mobile tickets, which exist digitally on smart phones and are scanned when entering an athletic venue, promote health and safety via contactless entry while also enhancing convenience and efficiency by easing flow through venue entry points.

"With the ever-changing landscape surrounding athletics due to COVID-19, we realized the safest way to provide tickets is through the use of mobile delivery, with tickets being sent digitally to the account holder's registered email address," Associate Athletics Director for Fan Experience & Sales Jimmy Delaney said.

Mobile tickets also provide heightened security against counterfeit or stolen tickets.