Tennesseans have mixed reactions to Alabama lottery bill not passing

People in Tennessee have mixed reactions after the Alabama legislative session ended once again, without passing a lottery bill.

Alabama is still one of only five states without a lottery. If you want to gamble, you'll still have to cross the state line into Tennessee. One man WAAY 31 talked to welcomes the additional business

"I think it's good for Tennessee. A lot of revenue comes out of Alabama to Tennessee," said Jim Hicks.

The proposed lottery bill did not receive enough support in Montgomery this legislative session. Even with proposed amendments, like only allowing paper lottery tickets, conservative republicans who oppose gambling shot the bill down.

Lilly Berry lives in Fayetteville, Tennessee and says she wants to see the people of Alabama vote on it.

"Well, it brings in quite a bit of traffic if you go down there by the magic mile. However, if they, the people of Alabama want it, they should have it," she said.

For another year, Alabamians will have to cross state lines and spend their money elsewhere. It's something Hicks says is inevitable.

"There's a lot of people that have gambling problems, but I've found that people that want to gamble are going to gamble," he said.

Alabama Representative Steve Clouse said supporters of the lottery bill were unable to get the 63 votes needed to pass it in the House of Representatives.