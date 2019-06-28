Power back on at Huntsville apartment complex after days of no electricity

Power has been restored at a Huntsville apartment complex where tenants were forced to leave.

Management told residents on Thursday that Park Pointe Apartments had been condemned. They'd been without power since Monday, when a moving truck hit the building.

It was a long and hot few days for tenants at the apartment complex. The apartment complex lost power on Monday afternoon.

One woman told WAAY 31 her apartment got so hot, her AC unit read 115 degrees. By Thursday morning, tenants had to call police for help.

Huntsville police said they got in contact with the property manager to get an electrician out to inspect the building.

At first, police told us the timeline was unknown for when the power would be back on. However, Friday morning, Huntsville Utilities confirmed the power would be back on later in the day.

Residents didn't want to talk on camera, but said they're thankful they don't have to worry about the extreme heat anymore.

We tried to speak with the property manager about the work done to building, but she declined to comment. We've also reached out to the code inspector to talk about what happens in situations like these, and he will be getting back with us soon.