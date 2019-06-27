Tenants displaced after Huntsville apartment complex condemned

It’s been five days and some tenants at a Huntsville apartment complex are still without power, which means five days without air conditioning.

Park Point Apartments are located on Judith Lane in Huntsville, off Bob Wallace Avenue.

This comes after a truck hit the power source on one of the buildings Monday afternoon. WAAY 31 spoke with some of the tenants about their frustration with the situation.

One woman said it's been so hot in her apartment, her AC unit said it was 115 degrees. Other tenants said the one thing their property manager has done is place a notice of condemnation on their front door.

"I got off at 10 o'clock that evening, and I came home to a dark building. I was like, 'What's going on over here?" a tenant of Park Point Apartments told WAAY 31.

One woman who lives in the affected building didn't want to show her face on camera, but said she is in complete shock. Huntsville police said Monday afternoon a truck hit the building's power box, knocking out power to all eight units.

By Wednesday, some tenants complained their rooms were so hot, it reached unbearable temperatures. They said they tried to get in touch with management, but when nothing was done by Thursday morning, they called police for help.

"We should have done this a couple of days ago, instead of waiting on her to do something for us," said a tenant.

Huntsville police were able to speak with management briefly Thursday afternoon, and she called an electrician to inspect the building. According to police, tenants were then told the building was unsafe, and they should leave immediately.

Police also said the electrician has to order the correct part to fix the units, but he decided to pay out of his own pocket for a hotel room for all the displaced tenants.

"It makes me think, 'Who do I rent from?' a tenant said. "'Do I want to continue to stay in a place that doesn't care about me?'"

WAAY 31 tried calling management several times and knocked on the front door three times, but received no answer. While people want answers about who's to blame, Huntsville police say it's not their job to determine that.

What police have done, is reach out to the Red Cross to help provide the tenants with a place to stay until repairs are made.

"It is a community effort, but at the same time, we're also committed to safety," said Lieutenant Michael Johnson with Huntsville police.

WAAY 31 called code enforcement to ask how things will get handled moving forward and we're waiting to hear back. Right now, we're unsure how much property damage was actually done to the building.

Tenants will be displaced until further notice.