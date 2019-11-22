Ten new officers join Decatur Police Department

The Decatur Police Department has ten new officers.

They were celebrated at a pinning ceremony Friday morning. Each was called up to the podium and pinned with their new Decatur Police Department badge.

The new officers had to undergo an 11-week training course where they learned about the law and ethics. They also had to undergo physical tests and driving tests.

The department says it's currently interviewing for new officers and the next pinning ceremony will be in the summer.