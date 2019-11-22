The Decatur Police Department has ten new officers.
They were celebrated at a pinning ceremony Friday morning. Each was called up to the podium and pinned with their new Decatur Police Department badge.
The new officers had to undergo an 11-week training course where they learned about the law and ethics. They also had to undergo physical tests and driving tests.
The department says it's currently interviewing for new officers and the next pinning ceremony will be in the summer.
Related Content
- Ten new officers join Decatur Police Department
- Decatur Police Department recognizes four patrol officers of the month
- Decatur Police Department addressing ‘unbecoming’ officer conduct caught on video
- Decatur Police Department hosting summer program
- Madison Police Department hiring police officers
- Man charged with assaulting Decatur police officers
- Decatur Police Officer of the Month Recognized
- Decatur Police Department offers Crime Map to community
- Decatur Police Department warns residents of IRS scam
- Decatur police investigating shooting
Scroll for more content...