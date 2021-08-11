10-month-old baby hospitalized as Coronavirus continues to impact the young in North Alabama

A 10-month-old baby in Madison County is hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The baby is the youngest out of the more than 150 patients at Huntsville Hospital. Local health officials say their inpatients are getting younger and younger.

During an update with local health officials Wednesday, health officials say not only are the number of inpatients rising every week, but the average age of those patients keeps going down -- showing this virus is no longer just detrimental to the old.

Out of the now 160 inpatients at Huntsville Hospital, four of those, including the 10-month-old baby, are children. The other three are teenagers and one is currently in the pediatric ICU because of the virus. The average age of inpatients went from 57 to 54 in just one week.

The hospital is also seeing more patients under age 50 having to be hospitalized because of the virus.

"The idea that this impacts the elderly is a myth, this has become a very much hospitalizations among younger people who have often chosen not to get the vaccine," Jeff Samz, the CEO of Huntsville Hospital, said.

Samz says within the last week they've also had 15 people in Madison County die because of the coronavirus The average age of those people was 59 and all but one were unvaccinated.