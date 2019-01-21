Temporary signs placed on North Huntsville road to enforce speed

Temporary digital signs are now up in North Huntsville warning drivers to slow down. The dangerous curve is along Mastin Lake Road, not far from Blue Springs Road.

Members of Mastin Lake Church of Christ are still picking up car pieces from a car that went into the church and damaged its sign about two weeks ago.

"It's just almost an occupational hazard, you know. They are sort of used to it...well we got hit again," said Scotty Sparks, the church's pastor.

Huntsville Police said after two different crashes in a week, they're working to slow drivers down.

"I think it's a good idea, you know. A lot of people that have driven by that can see the sign, and our building is damaged like it is. Hopefully that visual is helpful, but just maybe the visual reminders of the signs at the ends like that, that's not a bad idea," Sparks said.

He explained the latest crash happened at about 3:00 in the morning and left damage behind. They're still working on getting it all repaired.

"The lady came this way, hit this guy-wire and apparently it was airborne for a little bit, hit the building, then rolled around and then hit the sign," he said.

Huntsville Police said the digital signs should serve as a warning to drivers that they either need to slow down or get a ticket. The department will have officers out patrolling the area to enforce it.

Sparks said after working in the area for nearly 15 years, he hopes the signs make a difference.

"I thought, well, apparently they are addressing the issue and some people will ignore those, but maybe some people will stop and think. I hope it will be at least a little bit of a deterrent," Sparks said.

The city of Huntsville's spokesperson said traffic and engineering are evaluating the curve to determine if any additional permanent signage or improvements are needed. In the meantime, the digital signs will serve as a reminder to drivers.