Temporary Decatur Middle School lockdown ends after student found with BB gun

Movement at Decatur Middle and Decatur High schools was restricted for about 30 minutes Thursday after school leaders learned a student might have a gun.

The tip came in to Decatur Middle about 2:15 p.m. The school was placed on lockdown. Decatur High was put on secured perimeter.

The student was found to have a BB gun and BBs, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Police said the schools returned to normal operations about 2:45 p.m.

Police did not say if the student faces any charges or school punishment.