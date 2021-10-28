Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Temporary Decatur Middle School lockdown ends after student found with BB gun

It lasted about 30 minutes

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 4:47 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Movement at Decatur Middle and Decatur High schools was restricted for about 30 minutes Thursday after school leaders learned a student might have a gun.

The tip came in to Decatur Middle about 2:15 p.m. The school was placed on lockdown. Decatur High was put on secured perimeter.

The student was found to have a BB gun and BBs, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Police said the schools returned to normal operations about 2:45 p.m.

Police did not say if the student faces any charges or school punishment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events