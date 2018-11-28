Temperatures rise and rain returns

Wednesday is starting out frigid and frosty. Temperatures will still be running several degrees below average but the afternoon, but we will be slightly warmer than yesterday. Blue skies continue as well and highs reach the mid 40s.

As the wind shifts and a few clouds creep in tonight, temperatures won't be quite as jaw chattering-ly cold Thursday morning. We start out in the mid 30s and reach the mid 50s later in the afternoon. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and showers off and on through the day.

Friday proves to be much warmer when highs reach the upper 60s. Scattered showers linger as well, becoming widespread rain Friday night into early Saturday morning. A few strong storms are possible earlier Saturday, in addition to the heavier rain. Temperatures stay mild through Monday before a cold front finally moves through and takes us down a few notches by Tuesday.