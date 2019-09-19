Clear

Sunny again as temperatures improve Friday

It's more comfortable behind a cold front, but it's still abnormally dry across the region.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

A cold front has been ushering in much more seasonable air across the Tennessee Valley. If you thought today was nice, you may appreciate Friday's weather even more. Temperatures tonight drop into the mid 60s and for Friday afternoon, we'll have highs in the mid 80s. That's very seasonable for the middle of September.

While it's all good news (mostly) when it comes to the temperatures, it's the exact opposite when it comes to the rain and drought situation. The most recent drought monitor depicts the majority of north Alabama in either "abnormally dry" or "moderate drought" conditions. Suffice it to say, the area is parched and we need rain. We won't be getting it though...the next couple of systems heading into the Valley are weakened by the ridge of high pressure currently in control, so the most we can hope for in the coming week are a few showers and storms on Monday.

Huntsville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

