Sunny again as temperatures improve Friday

A cold front has been ushering in much more seasonable air across the Tennessee Valley. If you thought today was nice, you may appreciate Friday's weather even more. Temperatures tonight drop into the mid 60s and for Friday afternoon, we'll have highs in the mid 80s. That's very seasonable for the middle of September.

While it's all good news (mostly) when it comes to the temperatures, it's the exact opposite when it comes to the rain and drought situation. The most recent drought monitor depicts the majority of north Alabama in either "abnormally dry" or "moderate drought" conditions. Suffice it to say, the area is parched and we need rain. We won't be getting it though...the next couple of systems heading into the Valley are weakened by the ridge of high pressure currently in control, so the most we can hope for in the coming week are a few showers and storms on Monday.