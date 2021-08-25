Hot & stormy at home while we watch the tropics

Overnight, temperatures are more seasonable and we'll be left with a mostly clear sky. Patchy fog is expected once again and temperatures fall to the lower 70s. For Thursday, it'll be another hot one. However, it shouldn't be quite as sweltering as previous days thanks to a little more cloud cover and scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s Thursday through the weekend.

Storm coverage should be lower Friday but a few showers and storms continue to pop up each afternoon heading into next week. We are watching a disturbance in the Caribbean currently, which the National Hurricane Center expects to develop into a tropical system in the next 5 days. There's a lot of uncertainty regarding the path this system will take, but at least a couple data sources bring it into the Gulf with a Louisiana impact. A good amount of disagreement is present regarding the timing of landfall and where it goes once it moves inland, though. Just know at this point, it's looking like a Sunday/Monday landfall in the northern Gulf, certainly subject to change. With all that being said, it's something we are watching from the Gulf Coast up into North Alabama in the coming days.