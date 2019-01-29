Temperatures dropping today in the Tennessee Valley

The threat for winter weather is waning across the Valley this morning.

While cold air is entering the area, the amount of cold air and moisture needed to produce accumulating snow has been lacking for most locations. Regardless, icy spots are still possible on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpass as temperatures dip below freezing through the morning.

The remainder of Tuesday will be cold and windy with highs only reaching the mid 30s. Wind chill values linger in the teens and lower 20s through the day. Sunshine returns as well, but any wet spots on roadways will refreeze tonight as lows dip into the lower 20s. Expect similarly cold temperatures Wednesday before we plummet into the mid teens.