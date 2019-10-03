Temperatures drop Friday but fire danger increases

For the 2nd time in two days and October history, Huntsville and Muscle Shoals made it up to 100° Thursday afternoon. Before today and yesterday the latest 100 for both locations was the last week of September in 1931.

A cold front arriving overnight Friday morning will help to keep afternoon highs closer to 90 Friday. However, this will also bring gusty winds and low humidity. Fire danger will be high Friday and all the way through the early afternoon Saturday. Some gusts to 30 mph will be possible.

Finally widespread rain returns Sunday and into Monday. This will not end drought conditions but will end the fire danger at least for the next week. North Alabama could see between 0.50" to 2.00" Sunday and Monday.