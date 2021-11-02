Temperatures continue to drop, shower chances Wednesday and Thursday

Another chilly morning gets our Tuesday started. Most of us are in the upper 40s but some in northwest Alabama are near the 50 degree mark. There have been a few sprinkles over the last few hours but much of the rain in the higher levels of the atmosphere has had trouble reaching the ground due to drier air near the surface. So most of us should remain dry but we'll keep a small sprinkle chance in place until 9 AM.

For the rest of the day, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with chilly air sticking around. We will be lucky to get to 60 degrees this afternoon as most of us will be stuck in the upper 50s. Cloud cover really increases later tonight as our next system moves closer to the region. Data sources have backed off considerably on the rain we will see with this system. Spotty showers could start as early as Wednesday morning and last through the first half of Thursday. Neither day will be a washout and rainfall totals will be very light. In fact, those along the Alabama-Tennessee state line may not see any rain at all. Rain should completely end by Thursday afternoon.

Sunshine returns to wrap up the work week Friday. We'll see a modest warm up this weekend with highs back in the low to mid 60s. Models have also relaxed on the cold snap for the weekend just a bit. Even so, outlying areas could see their first frost of the season Saturday morning as lows fall into the mid 30s.