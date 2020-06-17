Temperatures climb heading toward the weekend

Wednesday's weather treated us to yet another afternoon with temperatures barely breaking 80°. A light north wind, helped by a good bit of cloud cover, kept highs almost 10 degrees below average.

Tonight, expect a continued partly to mostly cloudy sky. Some patchy fog is possible by Thursday morning and lows drop to near 60 again. During the afternoon, we'll have a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but like the past few days, most locations will keep it dry. The pattern really starts to shift Friday. Temperatures start their warming trend and highs manage to reach the upper 80s Friday afternoon. It may seem hot, but it's actually right on average for this time of year.

The summer solstice will be a hot one as highs make it into the lower 90s and Father's Day looks to be even slightly warmer. Substantial rain chances hold off until the beginning of next week as a weak cold front approaches the area. Even then, we're only expected scattered activity starting Monday. It'll be noticeably muggier, too.