Temperatures climb after another cold morning Saturday

While it won't be quite​ as cold as Friday for Saturday morning, another Freeze Warning will take effect at 1 AM and last until 9 AM for all of North Alabama. Saturday starts a warming trend that continues into next week until a cold front Thursday knocks highs back into the 60s to end the week.

Tonight, expect a clear sky and lows near 30°. Highs Saturday make it to the lower 60s under continued sunshine. Easter Sunday is a bit improved and actually almost seasonable. Morning temperatures will be near 40° and we'll have a high near 70°. By next Tuesday, highs climb to the upper 70s and we'll be quite close to 80° both Wednesday and Thursday.

Isolated to scattered storms are back in the forecast mid-week along and ahead of the cold front that passes later Thursday. While thunderstorms are expected late next week, it's a bit too early to nail down any specific threat for severe weather.