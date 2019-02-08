Temperatures barely break 40 this afternoon

The drastic drop in temperatures we've been anticipating all week has finally swept across the Valley. Highs this afternoon will barely hit the lower 40s before falling back into the 30s for the evening drive. A fair amount of cloud cover still lingers through the earlier part of the day, but some peeks of afternoon sun are still possible. Tonight, lows dip into the upper 20s and we'll end up being fairly seasonable on Saturday.

Showers pop back up in the forecast on Sunday, but the majority of the moisture stays farther north. Temperatures moderate Monday and Tuesday as we return to the low to mid 60s. Widespread periods of rain are with us all day Monday before the front passes Tuesday, packing heavier rain and the possibility of thunderstorms. All in all, the next few days are much more seasonable than our taste of spring over the last week.