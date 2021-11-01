Temperatures on downward trend this week

It's another chilly one tonight with lows in the mid-40s under a partly cloudy sky. Some data sources are showing a few showers trying to work their way into North Alabama on Tuesday, but rain chances don't look great.

Still, a stray sprinkle won't be impossible Tuesday. Otherwise, it's mostly to partly cloudy with temperatures warming to the lower 60s by the afternoon.

A cold front is on the way Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing the next decent shot at rain. Scattered showers spread over the area Wednesday night, and it'll be generally damp and dreary Thursday. Highs won't make it out of the lower 50s Thursday afternoon. As colder air arrives, temperatures hit the mid- to upper 30s late Thursday night for forecast lows.

If the clouds clear out in time, this will be the first shot at a light, widespread frost.

It's even colder Friday night, with lows getting very close to freezing Saturday morning. This is pretty much right on cue, as we average our first freeze during the first week of November. Otherwise, it's a beautiful, chilly weekend all around!