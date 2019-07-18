Teledyne hosting job fair in Huntsville

You still have time to put your best foot forward for a career in the aerospace and defense industry. Teledyne Brown Engineering is hosting a job fair, hoping to fill 80-positions. The company says it has several projects going on right now and needs more employees. Those projects include missile defense systems and NASA-related-operations. The company wants to start the hiring process in North Alabama.

"We've got a lot of great talent here in Huntsville. So before we reach out beyond the community, we want to give the people in the community the opportunity to fill those positions," said Melissa Zielinski with Teledyne Human Resources.

The job fair goes until 7:00 tonight at the Westin at Bridge Street Town Center.