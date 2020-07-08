Teledyne Brown Engineering to expand Huntsville facility, create up to 100 new jobs

Teledyne Brown Engineering is expanding its Huntsville facility, which is expected to create up to 100 new jobs in the next two years.

The company says it’s expanding to provide more capabilities for recent awards and anticipated growth.

According to a news release sent to WAAY 31 on Wednesday, the expansion will add 55,000 square feet to the already 200,000-square-foot facility. This is its third expansion in three years.

“The investments we are making are a strong indicator of our consistent and continued growth,” said Jan Hess, the president of Teledyne Brown Engineering. “We are fortunate that our large campus allows for expansion and are thrilled that these enhancements will enable us to deliver increased program capability and capacity to our customers.”